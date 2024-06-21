Saturday, June 22, 2024
Video shows Bus Éireann driver damaging van

By Ciaran Brennan

An X post published on Friday, 3 May showed footage of a Bus Éireann bus allegedly damaging a van in Killucan and driving away. “Another one of your ‘highly skilled, professional, well-trained drivers’ making sh*t of someone’s van in Killucan, Westmeath… #115C… then driving away… great drivers,” wrote the X user who published the post.

In the video, a bus is parked on the street in Killucan. As the bus pulls away, the rear of the bus makes contact with a van parked nearby. The bus appears to scrape along the side of the van and debris can be seen falling to the ground. After the bus makes contact, it is seen driving away.

