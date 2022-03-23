War in Ukraine: ‘We’ll be the first airline to return to Ukraine’ – Michael O’Leary

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has made a pledge that his airline will be the first to return to Ukraine – but warned that might not be until the winter.

Speaking to Sky News last week, the Mullingar man said: “We would still believe, hopefully, that the Ukrainian situation will be resolved in favour of Ukraine in the near to short term, but there’s no doubt that if oil prices remain high, around $100 a barrel, we are going to see a dramatic increase fuel proces.”

Prior to its withdrawal from Ukrainians airspace, Ryanair was one of the largest foreign airlines operating in the eastern European country, flying throughout Europe on daily basis from the country’s capital Kyiv, as well as cities Lviv and Odesa.