By Paul O’Donovan

The Westmeath senior camogie team paid the price for hitting some very poor wides against Galway in this All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship Group 1 Round 3 game played at Kenny Park, Athenry, Galway on Saturday afternoon last.

The final tally of 12 wides for the visitors in comparison to just two for the home side tells a story, but unfortunately for the Westmeath ladies, many of their wides also came from good scoreable positions.