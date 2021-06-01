Water quality in local lakes under serious discussion

By Claire Corrigan

The question of water quality in the Westmeath lakes and in other rivers and waterways came up for discussion at the recent meeting of the County Council’s Environment, Climate Action, Water and Emergency Services SPC meeting.

In addition to the “unfair” position in which the fine bathing location at Lilliput on Lough Ennell finds itself year after year, being labelled as having “poor” quality water when such is not the case, Council members also looked at the overall problems faced by the local lakes in Westmeath.

A comprehensive report had been received at the meeting from Jonathan Deane, the Senior Engineer with the County Council’s Environment Department, and Cllr. Frank McDermott (FG) welcomed the report saying it was “educational”.