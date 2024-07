Mullingar woman, Hannah Lilly, was 12 years old when she began dieting. By the age of 17, she was diagnosed with bulimia and anorexic tendencies. “It was a constant in my life without, for a long time, realising it was a terrible issue,” Hannah told Topic.

She “shoved it under the carpet” and Hannah and her parents took no action and didn’t seek treatment. Hannah explained her disorder was a way to take control of her life and said the more stressed she was, the worse it got.