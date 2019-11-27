“We will be ready for the replay” – Connaughton

Raharney manager Pauric Connaughton insists his side will be ready from the start for this Sunday’s All-Ireland Junior Camogie Club replay, after last Sunday’s game against Kerry side, Clanmaurice, ended in a dramatic draw.

“To be honest, I thought we had it,” said Connaughton after Pamela Greville converted a free in the first minute of injury time to put Raharney one point ahead, but then Connaughton and his players watched in dismay as Clanmaurice’s Jessica Fitzell sent over an equalising point with the last puck of the game.