“We’re back!”: Music festival surpasses all expectations at Mearescourt

By Claire Corrigan

What a weekend! The hugely successful Mearescourt Music Festival took place over the weekend and it surpassed all expectations with festival goers having the time of their lives at well organised shows.

“It was amazing and one of the most successful events run in Ireland in the last two years.” organiser Marty Mulligan told Topic. “The weather was great.”

The crew had just over a month to prepare but the results spoke for themselves with incredible feedback from those who attended. “There was a great team of people who all rowed in and pulled together.” he said.