Westmeath branch of People Before Profit launched

A new People Before Profit branch has been launched in Westmeath, and the organisation wants to see a left government, and is asking those who are fed up of the status quo and want a party that actually stands for the people, local issues, and the environment, to join their ranks.

People Before Profit was established in October 2005 by workers from a variety of local campaigns, as a grassroots movement aiming to reverse neo-liberal policies which place wealth creation for the few over the welfare of communities in Ireland.

The party says: “Our ultimate priority is to build a society that guarantees equality, fairness and a decent quality of life for all of our citizens. To do this, we must reverse the drive towards privatisation, make a priority of investing in key public services and infrastructure, and developing strategic public enterprise, and the domestic economy.