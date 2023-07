Westmeath County Council is yet to pay the Fleadh Executive Committee (FEC) the €400,000 grant agreed for the running of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2023, two weeks out from the Festival’s start date.

The news, which was highlighted by Cllr Denis Leonard at a meeting on Monday (24 July), sparked annoyance from other Council members who were unaware of the delay in payment.