Westmeath Council unveils minutes book from first meetings

Westmeath Libraries invited anyone interested in historical resources and documents to

view the Meeting Minutes book of the very first council meetings as part of the

#YourCouncilDay which was celebrated on Friday, 5 July.

An important artefact of local history, the original Meeting Minutes book allows historians

to gain an understanding of local Westmeath issues at the time. Elements of council

meetings in 1899 were similar to today’s meetings, with farmers’ rights and road

maintenance being key issues talked about.