Westmeath Council unveils minutes book from first meetings

Westmeath Libraries invited anyone interested in historical resources and documents to
view the Meeting Minutes book of the very first council meetings as part of the
#YourCouncilDay which was celebrated on Friday, 5 July.
An important artefact of local history, the original Meeting Minutes book allows historians
to gain an understanding of local Westmeath issues at the time. Elements of council
meetings in 1899 were similar to today’s meetings, with farmers’ rights and road
maintenance being key issues talked about.