Westmeath CSO data shows a larger, ageing county population

Latest statistical data shows that in recent years, whilst Westmeath’s population is growing, it is also ageing.

Statistics released by the Central Statistics Office on Monday, 24 June, showed an increase of those living in Westmeath aged 75 years or older, but a decrease in the county of those aged nine years or younger.

From 2020 to 2022, there was a 6.5% increase in people aged 75 years or older, compared to a 2.4% decrease in children aged under ten years old.

Although the national increase of those 75 years or older was at 10% in 2022 compared to 2020, much higher than Westmeath’s increase, the percentage of those aged nine or younger dropped by 1.7%, considerably less than the drop experienced in Westmeath.

In total, there were 81,016 people aged 15 years or older living in Westmeath in 2022, up by more than 1,000 people from the year previous.

Women older than men

Statistics also showed that the average age of those living in Westmeath was younger than the nationwide average of 38.3 years. The average person living in Westmeath is aged 37.7 years old.

The oldest area in Ireland was Dun Laoighaire-Rathdown, whose occupants average age was 40.4. At the other end of the scale, Fingal has the country’s youngest inhabitants with an average age of 35.9 years.

Women in Westmeath, were on average older than men in the county, as the average woman in the county was aged 38.1 years compared to men’s 37.4 years. Both Westmeath sexes were younger than their counterparts, on average, nationwide however.

Belvidere old – Boherquill young

Within Westmeath itself, the townland of Belvidere, where Belvedere House is located, was listed as having the oldest occupants in the county, with an average age of 45.7 years, followed by Coole, with an average age of 44.7 years.

Boherquill, on the Westmeath-Longford border was the youngest area, being the only location listed with an average age of under 34 years in the county, followed by Kinnegad, Rural Mullingar and Gaybrook.