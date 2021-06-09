Westmeath features in RTÉs Tracks & Trails programme on 11 June

Some of County Westmeath’s best places to walk and cycle will feature on a Westmeath episode of RTÉ’s popular Tracks & Trails programme on RTÉ 1, Friday 11th June at 7.30pm.

The show, which is now in its ninth series, is returning to RTÉ this year after a two-year break. The Westmeath episode is the third in the latest series.

“We were delighted to get the tracks and trails across Westmeath included.” Una Dorris, Tourism Officer told Topic. “We had approached them about in 2018” she revealed. “Presenter Bláthnaid Treacy really genuinely enjoyed her time in Westmeath.”