Westmeath firefighters planning for strike action

Firefighters across Westmeath are set to take part in a nationwide strike over a worsening recruitment and retention crisis in the Fire Service.

Their union, SIPTU, said that talks have broken down in a bid to resolve issues and, following a vote, it was agreed to proceed with industrial action from 6 June.

Notice of the planned strike was issued to local authority Chief Executives last week and rolling strikes will continue until issues are resolved.

Current plans are that from 6 June firefighters will not cooperate with training exercises. From 13 June a series of one-day work stoppages will be ongoing at 50% of stations at any given time.

All-out strikes are proposed from 20 June.

Out of 3,000 firefighters employed nationally, 2,000 are part time.