By Jason Keelan

Last year it was heartbreak but in 2024, Westmeath, again under bainisteoir Teresa Lynch, turned a first-half deficit around to take home the All-Ireland Under 16 B Camogie Shield after a tense and action-packed decider in the GAA Centre of Excellence in Abbotstown, Dublin 15 on Sunday morning last.

Victory means this panel has taken both provincial and national shields this campaign as the underage platform in the Lake County continues to grow steadily.