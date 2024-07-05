Friday, July 5, 2024
Westmeath Grandmother died after being given eight times dosage of blood pressure medication mistakenly

By Topic.ie
The late Bernie Kinsella.

A Westmeath grandmother died as a result after mistakenly being given eight times the recommended dose of blood pressure medication in hospital, an inquest has heard.
Bernie Kinsella (92) from Coole died on August 2, 2021 at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin after suffering “profound hypotension” (low blood pressure) from an overdose of a prescribed drug.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard the married mother of four was given 80mg of Lercanidipine – a drug to lower blood pressure – on July 20, 2021 instead of the recommended dose of 10mg.

