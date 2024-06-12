Wednesday, June 12, 2024
SUBSCRIBE
LOG IN

Westmeath hurling manager Joe Fortune resigns

By Topic.ie

By Paul O’Donovan
On Friday last at lunchtime news broke that Westmeath senior hurling manager Joe Fortune had stepped down from his position as manager. Westmeath had finished their hurling this year by beating Laois 2-26 to 0-16 in a dead rubber of a game played in TEG Cusack Park on Saturday 25 May.

Westmeath finished fourth of a six-team group where they were not alone expected to finish in the top two and reach the Joe McDonagh Cup final, but also to win it. It didn’t happen. From the moment Westmeath suffered a shock defeat at home to Kerry in their first round game, it all went downhill from there. The team never really recovered from that.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Experience Tradition and Fun at the Trim Haymaking Festival
Next article
Jason Keelan: The People’s Front of Westmeath need to down Messiah Mickey

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers