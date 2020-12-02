Westmeath ladies hold off Roscommon challenge to reach All-Ireland Intermediate final

By Paul O’Donovan

The Westmeath ladies senior football team held off a late rally by Roscommon in last Sunday’s semi-final to clinch a place in this year’s All-Ireland Intermediate final where they will play Meath in Croke Park.

This was certainly a nail biting affair in Glennon Brothers, Pearse Park, Longford last Sunday afternoon.

Westmeath, thanks to two rather fortuitous goals, led by four points at half time 2-6 to 0-8. That lead was slashed to one single point by the fifth minute of the second half.

But in a low scoring second half sub Leanne Slevin managed to slot over a vital free near the end giving Westmeath some crucial breathing space. Roscommon now needed a goal in the few minutes that remained. Despite the referee playing six minutes added time Westmeath held on nervously to win by two, claiming a place in next month’s All-Ireland final.