Thursday, December 3, 2020

Westmeath ladies hold off Roscommon challenge to reach All-Ireland Intermediate final

Blundell and Hegarty goals crucial in narrow Westmeath win

By Admin
Westmeath's Fiona Caffey on a solo run with Natalie McHugh of Roscommon in pursuit.

By Paul O’Donovan
The Westmeath ladies senior football team held off a late rally by Roscommon in last Sunday’s semi-final to clinch a place in this year’s All-Ireland Intermediate final where they will play Meath in Croke Park.

This was certainly a nail biting affair in Glennon Brothers, Pearse Park, Longford last Sunday afternoon.

Westmeath, thanks to two rather fortuitous goals, led by four points at half time 2-6 to 0-8. That lead was slashed to one single point by the fifth minute of the second half.

But in a low scoring second half sub Leanne Slevin managed to slot over a vital free near the end giving Westmeath some crucial breathing space. Roscommon now needed a goal in the few minutes that remained. Despite the referee playing six minutes added time Westmeath held on nervously to win by two, claiming a place in next month’s All-Ireland final.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleFive star hair services available in Edenderry
Next articleWestmeath duo say it was a privilege to wear Westmeath jersey

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2020