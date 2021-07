By Paul O’Donovan

Even though bitterly disappointed at losing the match and suffering relegation from Division 1A to Division 2 of next year’s Allianz League, Westmeath senior hurling manager Shane O’Brien was full of praise for his players.

On Saturday evening last O’Brien had just watched his team surrender a nine point lead and forced to play the entire second half with 14 men after Aaron Craig was sent off, before losing in the last five minutes to Laois.