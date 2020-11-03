Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Westmeath preparing to face the mighty Dubs

Westmeath Topic Staff
Westmeath's Kieran Martin on the break against Dublin in last year’s O’Byrne Cup final, which Westmeath won by five points in Parnell Park, Dublin, in January 2019.

The Westmeath senior footballers are gearing up for the biggest test of their lives as they face five-in-a-row All-Ireland winners Dublin, in the Leinster SFC quarter-final at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise next Saturday evening (6.15pm).

Jack Cooney’s charges have already enjoyed a positive season in that they retained Division 2 status in the National Football League, but now the attention turns to the white heat of championship action and the challenge ahead could not be tougher.

Only going to Croke Park itself with Dublin fans roaring down your neck would be more impossible than what faces Westmeath next Saturday in a game that no one expects them to win.

