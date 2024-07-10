Saturday, July 13, 2024
Westmeath rocked by two road fatalities in one week

By Topic.ie
TRAGEDY: Marcin Nowosielski and Joe Marroquin

The Castlepollard community was rocked by two road deaths in separate incidents last week.

Marcin Nowosielski (47) was found dead on Tuesday, 2 July and Joe Marroquin died on Wednesday, 3 July. Mr Nowosielski was a 47-year-old Polish national living in Castlepollard who worked in a local pallet factory at Lickbla.

Mr Marroquin, who was in his 80s, was a Vietnam war veteran and former police officer from Houston, Texas with Castlepollard roots.

A mother and daughter in County Mayo also died in the same 24-hour period as the deaths of Mr Nowosielski and Mr Marroquin were announced.

Taoiseach Simon Harris paid tribute to the victims in the Dáil on Wednesday, 3 July.

“I know that communities in Mayo and Westmeath have been devastated by the news of this loss of life. I know I join with everybody in this house in sending our deepest sympathies to the families of those who have died.”

Full story in this week’s issue.

