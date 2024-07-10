Westmeath rocked by two road fatalities in one week

The Castlepollard community was rocked by two road deaths in separate incidents last week.

Marcin Nowosielski (47) was found dead on Tuesday, 2 July and Joe Marroquin died on Wednesday, 3 July. Mr Nowosielski was a 47-year-old Polish national living in Castlepollard who worked in a local pallet factory at Lickbla.

Mr Marroquin, who was in his 80s, was a Vietnam war veteran and former police officer from Houston, Texas with Castlepollard roots.

A mother and daughter in County Mayo also died in the same 24-hour period as the deaths of Mr Nowosielski and Mr Marroquin were announced.

Taoiseach Simon Harris paid tribute to the victims in the Dáil on Wednesday, 3 July.

“I know that communities in Mayo and Westmeath have been devastated by the news of this loss of life. I know I join with everybody in this house in sending our deepest sympathies to the families of those who have died.”

