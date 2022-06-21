Westmeath student part of breakthroughs in cancer care treatments

Siobhan Lynam from Ballymore and four other students from different parts of Ireland will spend the summer researching increased understanding and possible new treatments for cancer patients in Ireland.

Siobhan, who went to school in Ballymore Primary School and later to Moate Community College, is currently studying Psychology at Dublin City University (DCU).

She told Topic this week that cancer research was something she was always interested in, mainly because it affects so many people. “I always wanted to learn more and get involved in research but studying psychology didn’t offer much scope for that.