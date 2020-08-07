‘Westmeath Tourist’s Guide’ out now!

It’s finally time to get out and explore all your favourite local at­tractions, businesses, outlets and entertainment ven­ues so we want to show you what’s on offer right on your door step.

First produced back in 2015, with the intention of showcasing all the great places to visit, things to do and see in the area, the ‘Westmeath Tourist’s Guide’ has grown each year with over 40 outlets now featured on this year’s edition. There are so many great things to do and places to see in the midlands and the goal of the visitor’s guides has always been to promote these and encourage people to see for themselves all that is on offer without leaving the county! – often times people look at guides, and can’t believe the vast array of what’s on offer locally!

There are many choosing Mullingar for staycations and visitors and locals alike are encouraged to frequent the many attractions, activity centres, places of historical interest, etc in the area. Each and every local person can be an ambassador for all that is great about our county and are encouraged to familiarise themselves with what’s on offer. Spread the word and encourage family and friends to visit local attractions and support local enterprises.

One of Mullingar’s favourite sons stands proudly on the Market Square to greet all. The landmark statue of Joe Dolan is one of the most frequented locations in the town and Joe is available 24/7 for a friendly handshake.

The Cathedral of Christ the King soars above the town but did you know you can visit the museum within? Sitting in front of the Royal Canal where walkers and cyclists can traverse the entire town and enjoy the sights from one end to the other, and further if desired.

The magnificent Bel­vedere House, Gardens and Park is an obvious destination for providing an amazing experience for the family to enjoy, with long forest walks, wide meadows and the beautiful Lough Ennell, and an abundance of history to absorb. However, have you been to Lough Derravaragh lately? Or taken a walk in the splendid Mullaghmeen forest, why not meet a llama at Tullynally Castle and Gardens.. or if the county’s history grabs your attention, be sure to also visit Uisneach, the sacred centre of Ireland which is steeped in mythology, archaeology, and culture.

Do you know the 7 Wonders of Fore? Situated in a beautiful valley in North Westmeath, the abbey itself and the village are enchanting. How about a cookery class in Mulyfarnham? Or jump around in an aqua park at ‘Derrymore Springs’, enjoy some retail therapy at ‘Red Earth’ – one of Ireland’s most distinctive lifestyle stores or taste the difference in some of the highest quality wines from Wines Direct.

To see for yourself all that these local outlets have to offer and plenty more suggestions of places to go, things to do and see – pick up your free copy of the ‘Westmeath Tourist’s Guide’ from some of the many vendors locally. Available from hotels, coffee shops, cultural centres, local retail stores, ‘Topic’ office on Dominick Street and many more outlets in Mullingar and surrounding villages, pick up yours now and rediscover Westmeath. In the meantime you can view your digital edition by clicking here.