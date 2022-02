Gardaí in Sligo have launched an investigation following the discovery of a body close to Sligo I.T on Thursday night.

The young woman, who was in her late teens, is believed to be from Westmeath.

The woman’s body has since been removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. The course of the investigation will be decided by the results of the post-mortem. It is understood that foul play is not suspected.