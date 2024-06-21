‘Why oh why?’: Flower vandalism in Kilbeggan ‘disheartening’ for local tidy towns committee

Kilbeggan Tidy Towns has condemned the vandalism of flowers in the town square in a social media post on Saturday, 8 June. “Why oh why? We are beyond shocked at this awful behaviour — pulling plants from the planters in the square,” the group wrote.

“It’s hard enough to find funds only with the help of Westmeath County Council grants to try and make Kilbeggan look nice and then to see this mess this morning. We do our best — the two people on Tidy Towns — to try and get some nice flowers around Kilbeggan for the summer and this is our reward.”