Winning start for Westmeath after late McGrath scores

By Damien Maher

Westmeath made a winning start under new manager Darren McCormack as they denied Dublin’s Intermediate side, in Division 2 of the National Camogie League, at Lorcan O’Toole Park in Crumlin, Dublin last Saturday.

A penalty goal from Sheila McGrath in the 54th minute proved crucial to the outcome, after Méadbh Scally’s splendid catch led to a foul in the square. It ensured the Lake County ladies regained the lead and with their defence heroic, they repelled a strong Dublin effort before victory was duly achieved.

After over six months of competitive inactivity, it was just wonderful for players to get back into action again and while Covid-19 restrictions meant no supporters were permitted, it felt liberating to have a match to enjoy.

Dublin, who led by two points at the break (1-4 to 0-5), took the lead when centre forward Ciara Holland slotted over a 45’ after five minutes, but Westmeath could well have settled into their stride had Muireann Scally and Hannah Core been on target early on. Dublin doubled their lead through the same source, this time via an ordinary free, and already Holland was looking a real threat.