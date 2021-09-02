Woman (20s) dies in Ballinagore collision

A woman in her 20s had died following a single-vehicle collision in Ballinagore this evening.

The incident occurred on the L1122, shortly after 8.15pm.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar where a post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda station on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.