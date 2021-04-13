Young Kinnegad presenter’s career goes from strength to strength

One young Kinnegad girl’s media career is going from strength to strength thanks to her positive outlook and winning interview style.

Ellen Leonard spoke to Topic this week about how she turned her passion into a successful career and how following your heart is always the smart action when deciding on what you want to do.

Ellen attended St. Etchen’s National School, where her Dad Denis was a teacher in St. Peter’s College in Dunboyne (and is now the principal of Dunboyne College of Further Education) before heading off to college. “I went on to National University of Ireland in Maynooth where she completed a double honours in Media Studies and Music which she jokingly described as “both very dodgy career paths”. “However, thankfully the media part seems to be working out very well for the young woman.