Your country escape with a modern twist!

Craddenstown, Raharney.

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Bungalow

Asking Price: €290,000

This spacious three bedroom, two bathroom bungalow on c.1.55 acres has come up for sale by private treaty, in the beautiful countryside of Craddenstown, Raharney.

The property, which has recently been refurbished with new timber flooring, a new fitted kitchen and a newly tiled fireplaces and stove comes with two horse boxes and an outdoor shed suitable for housing farming food stuff. The property would make an ideal family home or individual investment property.

The property consists an entrance hall which leads to a lounge with a beautifully tiled open fireplace and large bay window, both with new timber floors. The kitchen/dining room has a new timber floor, a newly fitted kitchen, dishwasher, oven and hob as well as an under counter fridge and a solid fuel village stove.

The adjoining utility room also has a new timber floor with work top, sink, washing machine, dryer and freezer.

The master bedroom is en-suite with a fully tiled wet shower, fitted wardrobes a new floor. The second bedroom is a double room with fitted wardrobes and a timber flooring. The third bedroom is a double bedroom with new timber flooring.

The main family bathroom comes with a w.c., a wash hand basin, a bath and a shower over the bath.

This beautiful bungalow has oil fired central heating throughout, is connected to mains water and has it’s own septic tank. The property is located just two miles from Raharney, four miles to Ballivor, six miles to Delvin and 13 miles to Mullingar and is a short drive to local schools, health centres, sports clubs and shops.

It’s likely there will be great interest in this property and early viewing is advisable. Telephone Edward King Auctioneers on 044 934 2707 or 086 2235 919 to book your viewing time.