Your enchanted country escape awaits

Catstone Lodge,

Mullenmeehan,

Ballymore,

Co. Westmeath

Asking Price: €445,000

Located off a quiet country lane adjoining the Ballymore to Moate Road, Catstone Lodge in County Westmeath is a four-bedroom, three bathroom property that is extremely maintained and is presented in excellent condition. With a remodel in recent times this property screams traditional style country cottage living.

Catstone Lodge currently is divided into three sections. The main, central section is two storeys. The ground floor contains a large living room/dining room with wood burning stove in recessed stone fire place, large sun-room, farmhouse kitchen and shower room.

The first floor is accessed by cast iron circular stairs and contains the main bathroom and two bedrooms. To the right of the main section is a self-contained residential annex, with open plan bedroom/living room, galley kitchen and bathroom.

To the left of the main section is a further self-contained residential annex, again open plan, with bedroom/living room/kitchen and bathroom. Both having separate access.

Extending approximately 170.47sp.m (1.834 sq. ft.) this home is surrounded by mature gardens, laid out in lawns, flowers beds, paved terrace and mature protective woodland. Living here is the Irish dream.

The agriculture lands extend to approximately 4 acres and would suit a number of agricultural enterprises. The lands are well serviced with a large enclosed barn incorporating fodder store, dog kennels and dog run. In addition, there are a number of general outhouses suitable for keeping a pony and a range of traditional stone outbuildings, incorporating the pump house and utility shed.

A seizable garage is situated to the rear of the property. The lands are currently laid down to grass, however could be could be cultivated if so required. The drive way consists of gravel and leads to a gravel forecourt. A separate access leads to the enclosed farm yard.

The region Catstone Lodge is in is well serviced for the sporting enthusiast in GAA, football, sailing and boating, golfing and hunting. Shopping towns such as Athlone, Mullingar and Moate are easily accessed.

In regards to education there are several primary and secondary schools in the area as well as third level educational facilities in both Athlone and Moate.

Viewing is by private appointment with Colliers International

Please contact Callum Bain TEL – Mob: 086 8118367 or Email callum.bain@colliers.com

Joint Agent Francis Kearney Kearney Auctioneers Ph: + 353 090 6430127 or Email: kearneyauctioneers@eircom.net