Wolfe Tones make singing Johnny’s dreams come true at Lakeland Festival

A proud father of a Mullingar singing wonder child thanked the Wolfe Tones for helping to make “a dream come true.”

Shamrocks take a major step towards knockout stages with victory over Killucan

Two of the three hitherto-undefeated teams in Section B of the Westmeath senior football championship clashed in very pleasant conditions in TEG Cusack Park last Saturday evening.

Comment: Is mockery of Christians now considered a sport?

For many millions of sports followers and top class athletes worldwide, being selected to take part in the Olympic Games is rightly considered to be a great national honour.  
