Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Killucan’s Grace looks forward to representing Lake County in Rose of Tralee

This year’s Westmeath Rose, Grace O’Connor has spoken of her excitement at representing her County in next week’s Rose of Tralee.

Shamrocks take a major step towards knockout stages with victory over Killucan

Two of the three hitherto-undefeated teams in Section B of the Westmeath senior football championship clashed in very pleasant conditions in TEG Cusack Park last Saturday evening.

Comment: Is mockery of Christians now considered a sport?

For many millions of sports followers and top class athletes worldwide, being selected to take part in the Olympic Games is rightly considered to be a great national honour.  
