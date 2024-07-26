Friday, July 26, 2024
Twenty years – It’s been too long

By Topic.ie
TOP: Dessie Dolan of Westmeath gets in his shot despite the attempts of Pauric Clancy of Laois to stop him. RIGHT: Alan Mangan of Westmeath holds onto possession despite the attempts of Paul McDonald of Laois to dispossess him during the Leinster final replay of 2004. ABOVE: Denis Glennon of Westmeath on the attack against Laois in the Leinster final 2004 replay of 2004.

By Jason Keelan
Saturday, 24 July, 2004. A day that will live in the memories and hearts of those living in the Lake County boundaries and those with an eternal link to Westmeath but now living around the globe, flying the flag in lands where the game was, perhaps, known by a small few outside the diaspora.

It was the day that a man from Ceann Trá led a group of men to the promised land of a Leinster title in Croke Park. For anyone today looking at the domination of Dublin and Kerry, in particular, when it comes to regional silverware in the modern area, it might be easy to downplay the significance of lifting something like the Delaney Cup or Munster Cup. But when you were one of the very few (five at the time if you count New York and London in Connacht along with Wicklow and Fermanagh) then it truly becomes a life-changing moment.

