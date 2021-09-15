A slice of Beverly Hills just one hour from Dublin

Situated on a secure site, with ample space just off the N52/M6, this eight-bedroom home is an exceptional property, in show house condition.

The property is bright and deceptively spacious, offering more accommodation than its appearance presents. It is excellently decorated both inside and outside and offers a tranquil country setting with mature shrubbery and landscaped gardens. There is ease of access to all major towns and amenities, with local towns of Tyrrellspass and Rochfordbridge being just minutes away and Mullingar just 15 minutes drive away.

The property is very well insulated and has a new boiler and oil fired central heating throughout. It has solid oak floors throughout the three-story living accommodation. It is not overlooked at the front or rear. Entrance is gained via electric gates and the tarmac drive way leads you to the spacious parking. The entrance hall leads to the spacious living room with open fireplace, timber ceiling and patio doors to the rear balcony. The kitchen is impressively fitted with ample storage units, tiled flooring and breakfast bar.

A utility room just off the kitchen offers more storage. Double doors lead to the dining area with gas stove and access to the lower level which presently consists of a living area with a back boiler fitted stove and large two rooms used as a home gym.

The L-shaped hallway gives access to the four, ground level bedrooms, all with built in wardrobes and one en-suite. The ground floor bathroom is a three-piece suite.

The first floor consists of a spacious landing giving access to the remaining four bedrooms, all are en-suite and the master comes with walk in wardrobes and a three-piece suite en-suite.

The property offers ample garden space to grow your own food, or for the little ones to play and the outdoor surrounding balcony offers the perfect place for your outdoor BBQs and parties. The property truly is stunning and would make a lifelong family home.

Viewing on this property is highly recommended to appreciate all it offers. Give James Murphy a call in the Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt office in Mullingar (044 9340000) or email James (jmurphy@sfdd.ie) to book your viewing of this property as soon as possible.