A charming home set in stone

Four bedroom, three bathroom detached two-storey home

Old Stone House, Church Street,

Castlepollard N91 H960

Asking Price €355,000

This recently renovated two reception, four-bedroom, three-bathroom family home built originally in the 1900s in Castlepollard, has recently come to the market. This substantial, impressive Old Stone House was fully renovated and extended by its present owner in 2004 and is ready to move into.

This home set in stone could be your very own pride and joy and certainly makes for a great investment.

Space inside and outside comes in abundance with this detached property, which features a stone facade, double glazed sash windows with limestone window sills throughout. The Old Stone House is nestled in the heart of Castlepollard town with large private rear garden and yard. There is a lovely flow to this C2 energy rated home, which has a bright airy layout for an exceptional quality of family living, with spacious fitted kitchen/dining room and large conservatory to the rear.

Finished to a high standard, the living rooms in The Old Stone House feature fresh neutral decor. The entrance hall featuring the original exterior stone wall with a PVC door and windows has tiled flooring and an old school house style radiator. The living room is spacious with solid timber flooring, stone and brick solid fuel fireplace and front aspect.

There is an impressive fully fitted kitchen in this property, with wall and floor units offering ample storage space, tiled splash backs, tiled flooring, two sash windows to side aspect, Rayburn oil cooker with brick surround. The light filled conservatory has tiled flooring, timber ceiling and patio doors to the side. A large utility room comes with fitted presses, tiled flooring, plumbing for washing machine, stainless steel sink and window to rear.

One double bedroom is on the ground floor along with a downstairs shower room, that comes fully tiled with a WC, wash hand basin and a tiled shower cubicle.

A spacious landing with a large shelved hot press, and immersion heater welcomes you to the first floor, which houses three double bedrooms including the ensuite master bedroom. The ensuite also has a large walk-in wardrobe. The main family bathroom is fully tiled.

The exterior of this home is well maintained with hardcore drive and yard, featuring a stone wall dividing the yard to the garden, which offers complete privacy. There is ample scope to develop the outside garden area or left as is, makes a safe play area for children.

Superbly located in the heart of Castlepollard, a host of amenities are nearby, including Tesco shopping centre, local shops, two primary schools and a post primary school, churches, doctor’s surgery, hardware, coffee shops, beauty salons and all necessary social and essential amenities.

The location is very close to the many lakes and rivers in Westmeath, for water sport and fishing enthusiasts. Tullynally Castle, gardens and forestry walks are almost on your doorstep. The Lough Lene Blue Flag lake in Collinstown, famed for fishing, swimming and water sports, is less than a 10 minute drive. You’re also under an hour’s drive to Dublin on the M50, with Mullingar just about 12km away.

Included in the sale are carpets, blinds, light fittings, oven, hob and extractor fan, fridge freezer, washing machine and fixtures and fittings. There are many special features to keep in mind when considering this property, not least the age of the original property and stone work, the private rear gardens, the recent full renovation, mains water connection, ample parking and the perfect location for a little bit of both town and country living.’

Viewing highly recommended to appreciate what this home has to offer.

Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today on 044 934 0000 to book your viewing slot right away.