Five Bedroom, Three Bathroom, Detached A3 Rated Family Home

Dardistown, Bracklyn,

Mullingar, N91 VO46

This superb five bedroom detached property, set on a mature site of approx.1.58 acres offers you a home with style and space, in the beautiful countryside of County Westmeath.

The property comes with a top A3 energy rating and is in excellent condition throughout. Outdoors is also immaculate and has several extra storage facilities as well as a fuel shed and dog kennel.

Built in 2016/2017, this property is located in a quiet rural setting of Dardistown, Bracklyn, which is approximately 12km from Mullingar and 8km from Delvin.

Accommodation in the Property

Natural light streams through every corner of this property.

Upon entering there is a generous L shaped hallway with tiled flooring, staircase and window that provides ample natural light. The back of the house opens into an impressive open plan kitchen/living room – a space that is used for modern day living. This space has tiled flooring throughout as well as a solid fuel stove, stylish fitted units, quartz worktops, matching island and high-end integrated appliances. A very large utility room with fitted units is just off the kitchen. A bright, spacious sunroom with stunning windows captures the natural light at the rear of the property.

On the ground floor, there are two bedrooms and one ensuite as well as the family bathroom, which has wall panelling, tiled flooring, wc, wash hand basin and free-standing slipper bath with mixer taps.

On the first floor is a large landing and three well-proportioned bedrooms with laminated flooring. The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and is en-suite. Storage is in plentiful supply with a separate large hot-press also on the first floor.

About the Area- Dardistown

Dardistown is a picturesque area located between the villages of Killucan (7km) and Delvin (8km) and Mullingar (15km). Dublin is just an hour’s drive away. The home is situated on a quiet, but not isolated, road and is close to St. Tolas NS and is on school bus route to several Secondary schools in Mullingar and Killucan.

Important features to keep in mind when considering this property for purchase is the space (1.58acres), the air to water heating system, the CCTV alarmed property with electric gates, the A1 triple glazed windows, 170m sprayed roof insulation, 150m cavity walls insulation, composite front door, outside taps, mains water supply, septic tank, and the fact that the light fittings and the Neff dishwasher, Samsung Fridge freezer, Cookmaster gas hob and electric oven are included in the sale.

Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt on 044 934 0000 today to book your viewing slot and make an offer for this stunning property.

For more information click here.