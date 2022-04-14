A perfect family home for €350,000

Four Bedroom, three bathroom detached home

Catherinestown, Gaybrook, N91 E5X2

Asking Price €350,000

Perfect family homes like this don’t come to the market very often but this bright and spacious four-bedroom home located in Gainstown, which has come to the open market last weekend, is in excellent condition and set on approx. 0.75 acre. The home has numerous special features but notably, this family home includes the south facing garden with a water feature, dual central heating and lots of space both indoors and outdoors. The property is situated in the prime location of Gaybrook, which is just outside the town of Mullingar, close to Gainstown national school and church and within easy access to the N4 motorway, making it your ideal family home.

The Interior

The interior accommodation consists of an entrance hall with laminate floor leading to the sitting room, which has laminate floor, a large bay window and a solid fuel stove. The kitchen is practically new, having been newly fitted in the last two years. The kitchen has ample storage space and a solid fuel stove with a back boiler – perfect for constant hot water supply, keeping spiralling energy costs to a minimum. The Living/Dining room area is open plan, with the living area featuring a practical solid fuel stove. The conservatory is tiled with double glass doors to the rear patio and offers day round natural light.

The two ground floor bedrooms have laminate flooring and built in wardrobes. The main family bathroom comprises a fully tiled three-piece suite.

The first floor of this perfect family home has a carpeted landing, giving access to the remaining two bedrooms, both with laminate flooring. The accommodation is completed by a first-floor bathroom that has wall and floor tiling, a walk in shower and a walk in hot press.

Fibre to home broadband is available in the property making working from home in comfort a reality. There is ample space in the property to make one or two rooms into your perfect work from home office space.

The Exterior

This property has double glazed windows throughout is connected to the mains water supply. The landscaped gardens with mature shrubbery surround a feature pond and decking area. A large detached garage and ample plant / vegetable growing areas are available for the avid gardener in the family. The property has a phone-watch alarm system, outside taps and sockets as well as multiple fruit trees and grapevines planted.

Included in the sale

Included in the sale are carpets, curtains, blinds, some light fittings, fixtures and fittings, the oven/hob, the garden shed and polytunnel.

Spectacular features to keep in mind when considering this property are the fact that this is a detached property offering privacy and ample space for parking, playing, planting and living. The added insulation in the attic and the new vortex boiler, which is only two years old are to be taken into consideration, as are the oil fired and solid fuel central heating options.

View early to be in with a chance

The fact that this perfect family home is just ten minutes to Mullingar town and offers very easy access to the N52 and N4, will leave it attractive for many to bid on. Book your viewing slot early with Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt (on 044 934 0000) to be in with a chance to purchase.

For more information click here.