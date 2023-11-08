“ABBA FOREVER” is Returning to Mullingar

“ABBA FOREVER” The Christmas Show, returns to The Mullingar Arts Centre on Saturday 18, November. Tickets are now on sale at the box office 04493 47777 and online at www.mullingarartscentre.com

It’s always party time when ABBA comes to town but when it’s the Christmas Show, then that’s a real excuse to let your hair down!

This happy sing-a-long event is pure escapism. It celebrates ABBA’S music with a loud and proud production and terrific audio visuals of ABBA Seminal moments on the giant screen!

It’s the perfect way to start your Christmas celebrations! Bring your special Christmas Party along and you will have a ball!

Abba Forever was formed and is lead by Dennis Scally, a magic musician who has been at the top of the music game for many years.

For 14 years, while based in Los Angeles, he was the musical director for The Supremes and toured the world with them. He moved back to Europe 15 years ago and formed ABBA FOREVER.

A virtuoso keyboard player, he really shines at all the great ABBA keyboard parts.

Lead Guitar is Rae Daniel. Rae has played with various bands and shows down through the years including the London “Mamma Mia” Show.

A feature of the ABBA FOREVER show is Dennis and Rae swapping lightening fast, guitar and keyboard licks, live on stage.

On lead vocals are Lucinda O’Connell and Marie O’Hara. Both girls came through their school and teenage lives starring in Musicals. Lucinda starred in “Jesus Christ Superstar” as Mary Madeline and Marie appeared in touring productions of “Grease” “Phantom of the Opera” and lots more.

You will not hear better ABBA Voice anywhere. Both girls have Irish family connections and love touring here to catch up with relatives!

From “Waterloo (Again)” to “Dancing Queen” Expect a dazzling, fantastic performance including the most iconic hits, Mamma Mia, S.O.S, Money, Money Money, The Winner Takes All, Gimme Gimme, Gimme and many MANY more!