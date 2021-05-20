Win €5,000 worth of advertising for an Irish-based business!

Ireland is fortunate to have so many great businesses supporting local jobs and indirectly acting as heroes of their local economies.

Ireland’s Eye magazine want to celebrate these and acknowledge the work they have been doing behind the scenes for years, and who continue to welcome customers, even in challenging times.

Spread across ten categories, Best of Ireland will showcase the very best of home-grown Irish products and services.

We have some great prizes on offer with all winners announced in our September Best of Ireland issue.

Overall Winner

• Advertising Package worth €5,000 (five full pages throughout the year) Half page of editorial coverage in our September issue (monthly readership c. 64,000)

• Online advertorial on irelandseye.ie

• Framed Award Winner’s Certificate

Winner of each category

• Half page of editorial coverage in our September issue

• Online advertorial on irelandseye.ie

• Framed Award Winner’s Certificate

You can enter your own business, or nominate a business or product you think deserves to be acknowledged. Enter now!