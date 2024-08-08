Castletown back on track with solid win over Clonkill

By Paul O’Donovan

Castletown-Geoghegan bounced back from their opening day defeat to Raharney with a solid seven-point win over Clonkill last Sunday afternoon. However, this game played in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, was overshadowed by a medical emergency to Clonkill player Luke Loughlin.

With approximately ten minutes of normal time remaining, and Castletown winning by seven points, 0-21 to 2-8, Clonkill’s Luke Loughlin collapsed on the pitch with no one near him. Castletown player Aonghus Clarke was closest to Loughlin and rushed to his aid placing him in the recovery position before calling for assistance.