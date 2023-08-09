Thursday, August 10, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Champions go out, Garrycastle relegated

By Topic.ie
Dean Egerton of The Downs on the attack tries to get past Nigel Harte of Tyrrellspass.

The Westmeath Senior Football Championship has rarely seen such a dramatic day as last Sunday. Garrycastle, for so long the kingpins of Westmeath senior football were relegated to the Intermediate ranks for next year.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Three Westmeath officials took charge of Camogie All-Ireland Finals on Sunday
Next article
Ballybeg House in Milltownpass has the real WOW factor!

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers