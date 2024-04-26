Established over 35 years ago, CL Recycling began life as the family-run company, Chris Lynch Recycling. Our aim was to bring quick, convenient waste management and recycling services to our local area of Mullingar.

Our slogan is recycle today, remake tomorrow which highlights our dedication to conserving resources for the future of our planet, and this ethos helps our customers manage their waste responsibly for a greener tomorrow.

To find out more about CL Recycling and how we can support your home or business, simply contact our friendly team today – we’re always happy to help.

LOCATION

Zone C, Mullingar Business Park, Co. Westmeath, WH, Ireland

PHONE

044 936 5697

WEB

www.clrecycling.ie

EMAIL

info@clwaste.ie