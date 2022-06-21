Cllr Hazel Smyth is new District Mayor

By Claire Corrigan

Green Party councillor Hazel Smyth took up her role as Mayor of the Mullingar/Kinnegad Municipal District on Monday with all the councillors taking the opportunity to wish the Killucan woman the very best in her new role.

There to support her was her father Des, her sister Carla and new husband Ramy.

Des said that he was thrilled to see his daughter appointed Mayor. “I’m very proud of my little girl and I hope that she has a great, successful year with the Council and everything goes well for her.”

Des said that Hazel’s wedding, which took place over the weekend, was “absolutely brilliant”. “We had the wedding in Killucan on Tuesday and then on the Thursday we flew out to France and had a wedding there too. It was great and everything went very well.”