Tributes paid to helicopter crash victims

Tributes have been paid to the two men killed in Tuesday’s helicopter crash near Killucan.

Niall Crosby from Ireland and Antonín Kabelka from the Czech Republic were killed when the helicopter in which they were the sole occupants crash-landed into a piggery.

Originally from Straffan in Co Kildare, Niall Crosby lived in the Glenageary, Dublin. He spent a number of years working in London before returning to Dublin. He was married and was a father to two young children.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Mr Crosby’s family said he was “sadly missed by his loving wife Jillian (née Kee) and his adored children Thomas and Robin”.

“He is mourned by his parents Frank and Thérèse, his brothers Brian, Eamon and Kevin, Jillian’s parents Jack and Jean and his extended family including Layla, Emma, Jim, Erik, Nigel, Jayne, David and his nephews and nieces Max, Martha, Oscar, Callum, Harry, Hugo, William, Naomi and Louisa.

“He will be deeply missed by his wide circle of friends, relations, work colleagues, clients and professional peers.”

An IT consultant and entrepreneur, Mr Crosby spent much of his working life in London.

“He and Jillian had returned to Dublin to raise their family in recent years,” said the statement,”

“Niall’s family would like to thank everyone who has been in touch with their condolences over the past extraordinarily difficult 24 hours.

“They would like to particularly thank the first responders and the various authorities who have been so understanding and professional. And they would like to especially thank the local communities of Killucan and Raharney for their thoughts and prayers.”

The family added that they were keeping “a special thought” for Mr Crosby’s co-pilot and his family.

From the Czech Republic, Antonín Kabelka worked as a helicopter flight trainer in Prague.