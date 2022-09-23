‘Cycle-by’ dumping the latest problem in Mullingar

By Claire Corrigan

Community wardens need to patrol Lades­town to stop people lighting fires and damaging the area which is a Special Area of Conservation (SAC), according to motions put forward by two councillors at a recent Council meeting.

Cllr Hazel Smyth asked what was being done at the beauty spot to tackle environmental damage and was told that the Environment Section have put in place two Seasonal Amenity Wardens to support the District Community Wardens by patrolling the amenity sites during weekends and bank holidays.

The seasonal wardens have stopped members of the public from littering, open burning and chopping trees in the area over the weekend periods, the answer noted.

Cllr Aoife Davitt also asked the District to outline its actions to immediately ensure that the integrity of Ladestown as an SAC is being protected, as set out in the County Development Plan.

