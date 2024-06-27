Thursday, June 27, 2024
Delvin opera singer hitting all the right notes

By Ciaran Brennan

Delvin native and mezzo-soprano singer Anna-Helena Maclachlan is one of the brightest young talents in the classical singing realm. The 22-year old is currently completing a diploma in opera at the Royal Academy of Music in London. She attended St Finian’s college and performed in Mullingar Arts Centre shows during her time there.

St Finian’s vocal teacher Helen Hasset taught Anna-Helena during her school days and encouraged the young singer to pursue classical music. It was an inspired decision for the Delvin singer who is loving every facet of life as a classical singer.

