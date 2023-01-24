Wednesday, January 25, 2023
E-scooter legislation on the way, gardaí tell local reps

By Topic.ie

It’s only a matter of time before there are fatalities resulting from electric scooter accidents, according to Cllr Mick Dollard.

The local representative wase speaking at a Joint Policing Committee meeting on Monday, 15 January.

He told gardaí that the elderly contingent of Mullingar town were particularly concerned of their safety in relation to the unregulated e-scooters and called on the law to catch up with the new technology.

“When will legislation be brought forward? I know it’s an international problem but I’m only concerned about Mullingar.

