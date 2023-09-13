Enoch Burke jailed for a second time By Topic.ie 13 September 2023 Enoch Burke outside Wilson’s Hopsital School. Teacher Enoch Burke has been jailed for a second time for breaching a High Court order to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School, Multyfarnham. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleWritech announces three acquisitions in multi-million euro expansion dealNext articleMergon founder to retire after 42 years You may have missed... Westmeath Bachelor Festival enjoys great weather and big crowds 14 September 2023 Mergon founder to retire after 42 years 13 September 2023 Writech announces three acquisitions in multi-million euro expansion deal 13 September 2023 ‘SVP wants to reach out to all families challenged by education... 8 September 2023 Westmeath to become ‘leading light in Ireland’ with €17m investment in... 8 September 2023 Under-fire consumers to take hit on rising fuel prices 7 September 2023