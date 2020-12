Five year old Erika Martin, daughter of Louise Kelly and Joe Martin from Corkhill, Kinnegad lost her courageous fight for life against a whole range of illnesses on Sunday evening last, 6 December.

There was a massive outpouring of grief as people from Kinnegad and Mullingar and many surrounding areas learned of her death, and mourned her loss.

Erika’s family had worked for months in efforts to get her to America with hopes that the latest medical treatments there could save her.