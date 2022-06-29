Fleadh ’22: ‘Topic’ releases Spotify playlist

With less than five weeks until Fleadh ’22 takes over Mullingar, Topic have curated an extensive playlist of traditional Irish music, which will set the rhythm for all those preparing for the world’s largest annual celebration of Irish music, language, song and dance.

With over two-hours of pulsating Irish music, the playlist features hits from the hottest acts in traditional Irish music.

From Sharon Shannon to Mick Foster, all of those featured on the playlist are set to appear at this year’s Fleadh, which takes place in Mullingar from 31 July to 7 August.

Spotify users can start listening right now by clicking here or by searching for Fleadh 2022

Your Fleadh needs you

Volunteers are at the heart of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann and the involvement of volunteers is absolutely crucial to the events success. To volunteer for this year’s fleadh, click here.