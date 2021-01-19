For healthy eating, Bracken’s have it all!

Bracken’s Butchers on the Lynn Road not only caters to healthy eating but also offers a range of fresh, organic, locally sourced products for all dietary requirements, including coeliacs, gluten free and even vegetarians!

Established in 1990, Seamus Bracken Craft Butchers have received numerous awards and accolades for their meat and other products over the past number of years, with their sausages and steaks being famed throughout Westmeath and The Midlands.

Bracken’s Butchers don’t just do meat, they also offer a host of other locally sourced, Irish products. The meat and poultry are all locally sourced and certified organic.

They also offer fish, Irish cheese from the Aran Islands, local Kilbeggan Porridge and Kilbeggan Oat cookies, local Bell Lane coffee as well as a wide selection of ready-made meals, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

Seamus and his qualified team of friendly butchers are well known for their helpful approach to individual requirements as well as their guidance in offering cookery advice for meats and poultry.

Offering weekly specials and bundles, their wide range of delicious meats are great value for money. Tasty dressings and sauces are also available in the shop to compliment your meat.

For a lean and healthy diet as well as a good intake of protein, Seamus advises that turkey should feature in your diet. Turkey breasts, turkey burgers, turkey mince as well as chicken breasts, burgers, mince and sausages make for tasty and low fat meal options. Top quality lean steak mince, and supreme pork sausages also add to your intake of protein.

Bracken’s “Foods for Fitness” packs consists of four turkey burgers, four turkey steaks, four bacon medallions, four steak burgers, 1lb steak mince and 1lb turkey mince – all for just €30.

For help with preparing the new diet plan for the new you, call into Bracken’s Butchers on the Lynn Rd, Mullingar or call them on 044-9342320. You are also welcome to ring in your order in advance and Bracken’s Butchers will have it ready for immediate pick up when you arrive in the car park.

Make sure to follow Bracken’s Butchers on Facebook to keep up to date with special offers and keep an eye out for some of Seamus’ special live video cooking tips !